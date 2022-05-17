Go ahead given for four new houses at Castle Road in Dundalk
Louth County Council have given the go ahead for four new houses at Castle Road in Dundalk, on a site that contains a protected structure.
Conditional planning permission has been granted to Mr Michael O'Neill, to construct four three-bed two-storey dwellings at the site with the protected structure - NIAH Ref. No. 13702068. According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heriage, this reference relates to 20 Faughart Terrace and is of particular artistic interest for the terracotta detailing and cast-iron railings and the pair form an attractive closing focus to the streetscape. The application also sought permission for hard and soft landscaping modifications to the existing boundary wall.
The planning application had been made in December 2021 but further information was sought by Louth County Council on 27 January. This was received on 22 April, with Louth County Council granting planning permission on 12 May.
