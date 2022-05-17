Search

17 May 2022

Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Rain is set to arrive later

Reporter:

Jason Newman

17 May 2022 10:00 AM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Largely cloudy to start today with patchy rain and drizzle.

More persistent rain will develop this afternoon, turning heavy at times before clearing to sunny spells towards evening.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

A largely dry and clear start tonight but a band of showers will spread from the southwest early on, with some heavy or thundery downpours.

However, the showers will quickly clear northwards, leaving mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

