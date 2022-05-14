Search

15 May 2022

Dundalk JPC: Call for more speed patrols in Bellurgan

Dundalk councillors to meet with officials on Dowdallshill Graveyard proposals

Dundalk councillor Sean Kelly

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Fianna Fail councillor Sean Kelly brought up speed on the R173 in Bellurgan at May’s meeting of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee.

Representations regarding the issue had previously been made at April’s meeting of Dundalk Municipal District where councillors were informed of the issues in Bellurgan and why traffic calming measures were urgently needed. 

Residents say that while current measures including digital road signage, traditional signage and actions by An Garda Síochána were welcomed, they felt it was not enough and without further traffic calming measures, it was only a matter of time when, not if, someone is seriously injured or involved in a fatal incident. 

Councillor Kelly queried whether local gardai could take more action to curb speeding in the area:

“We had a presentation from a group of concerned residents in Bellurgan in relation to the speeding issues on the straight there, and I was wondering if it would be possible to ensure there were more speed patrols in that area in order to educate people and visitors to the area and slow the traffic down?”

He further added that fines may be the best deterrent.

In response Supt. Charlie Armstrong told the meeting that local gardai had just last week been holding speed checks in that area and said that further controls will be put in place in.

Louth students win at ‘Our Ocean, Our Plan’ Competition

Students plan future use of marine environment

All bathing spots in Louth achieve Excellent water quality status

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media