Dundalk JPC: Call for more speed patrols in Bellurgan

Fianna Fail councillor Sean Kelly brought up speed on the R173 in Bellurgan at May’s meeting of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee.

Representations regarding the issue had previously been made at April’s meeting of Dundalk Municipal District where councillors were informed of the issues in Bellurgan and why traffic calming measures were urgently needed.

Residents say that while current measures including digital road signage, traditional signage and actions by An Garda Síochána were welcomed, they felt it was not enough and without further traffic calming measures, it was only a matter of time when, not if, someone is seriously injured or involved in a fatal incident.

Councillor Kelly queried whether local gardai could take more action to curb speeding in the area:

“We had a presentation from a group of concerned residents in Bellurgan in relation to the speeding issues on the straight there, and I was wondering if it would be possible to ensure there were more speed patrols in that area in order to educate people and visitors to the area and slow the traffic down?”

He further added that fines may be the best deterrent.

In response Supt. Charlie Armstrong told the meeting that local gardai had just last week been holding speed checks in that area and said that further controls will be put in place in.