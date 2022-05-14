Dundalk Golf Club Notes: Carolan Cup Matchplay field finalised following Qualifier

Edward Lawrence led home the qualifiers in the Carolan Cup and will play Cathal O’Neill in the first round of this matchplay competition.

Lawrence (22), who has been in excellent form this season, shot a 69 nett and pipped James Rogers (34) and Eoin Hamill (29) on countback for the leading qualifier accolade.

The highlight of his round was a birdie four on the index three par five seventh while he also managed pars at the first, sixth, 10th, 12th and 16th.

The Inter-Club season began over the past week with the Senior Cup team beating Corballis in their first round match while the All-Ireland Fourball team were beaten by Headfort.

The JB Carr team won the home leg of their tie against Greenore and head to the away leg with a 4-1 lead. Next up is the Fred Perry Trophy team who face Laytown & Bettytown on Saturday at 3.10pm.

Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 - Carolan Cup Qualifier: 69 – Edward Lawrence (22), James Rogers (34) Eoin Hamill (29). 70 – Ben Cahill (6). 71 - Cathal O'Neill (25), Eamon McEneaney (15), Desmond McKeown (14). 72 – Dermot Murphy Jnr (6), Eoin Purton (8), Pearse Murphy (18). 73 – Odhran MacShane (17). Ciaran McAteer (19) Matthew McCaughey (21). Kenneth Lynch (15), John McGeady (26), Barry Cunningham (8).

Carolan Cup First Round Draw: Dermot Murphy v Eamonn McEneaney, Ben Cahill v Kenneth Lynch, Eoin Purton v Des McKeown, Barry Cunningham v Seamus Bailey, Pearse Murphy v James Rogers, Ciaran McAteer v Eoin Hamill, Matthew McCaughey v John McGeady, Edward Lawrence v Cathal O’Neill.

Monday, May 2 - Semi Open Scotch Mixed Foursomes - Pat Donaghy (15) & Nora Donaghy (40) 66.5, Colin Roche (2) & Brid Rocks (20) 67.

Monday, May 2 - Semi Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Eoin Hamill (27) 44pts. Division 1: Senan Duffy (14) 39pts. Division 2: Daragh Farrelly (18) 39pts. Division 3: John McGeady (24) 41pts.

Wednesday, May 4 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Stableford – Overall: Bobby McCarthy (11) 38pts. Division 1: Patrick Tavey (10, Concra Wood) 36pts. Division 2: Patrick Gray (18) 38pts. Division 3: Martin McDonnell (19) 36pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 40pts.

Friday, May 6 - Nine Hole Scotch Mixed Foursomes – Overall: Ultan Herr (14) & Debra Herr (43) 30.75. Theresa Smyth (24) & Tommy Renaghan (14) 32.

DUNDALK LADIES

The popular four lady team event, sponsored by Specsavers, was held on Saturday April 30 and Tuesday May 3. The winning team of Pat Cleary, Mary Laverty, Criona O’Reilly and Noeleen Gernon returned a superb score of 90 points, seven points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Runners up and third places were separated on countback. Presentation of prizes took place in the Clubhouse last Tuesday. Thank you to Specsavers for their continued and very generous sponsorship of this event.

In interclub news, the Ladies Junior Foursomes were beaten by Forrest Little, while the Intermediate Cup team advanced to the next round with a great win over The Island.

Saturday April 30 and Tuesday May 3 - Open Four Lady Team event sponsored by Specsavers - 90pts: Pat Cleary, Mary Laverty, Criona O’Reilly & Noeleen Gernon.

2nd 83pts: Lady Captain Alison Quigley, Mary Carthy, Anna Rowland & Katie Rowland 3rd 83pts: Mary Smyth, Catherine Duff, Jean Connolly & Maeve Ahern. 9 Hole competition: June Desmond 20pts, Mary Connor 18pts.