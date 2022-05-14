Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Any lingering fog patches will quickly clear but it will remain a mostly cloudy morning.
Some sunny intervals will develop around afternoon with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees and light winds.
Long clear spells on Saturday night with a few fog patches forming in light breezes.
An isolated shower may drift in from the Irish Sea.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light east or northeast breezes.
