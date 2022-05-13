This weekend's Hollywood Developments Louth GAA League Fixtures

Conor Martin, Sean O Mahony's, taking on St Fechins Cian McEvoy. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Saturday 14th May
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Newtown Blues vs Geraldines 5:30 PM
Naomh Mairtin vs Cooley Kickhams
St Mochtas vs Ardee St. Mary’s G.F.C.
Sean O’Mahonys vs Dreadnots
Mattock Rangers vs St Fechins GAA
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 League 2022Time
Naomh Fionnbarra vs Dundalk Gaels
St Josephs vs Dundalk Young Irelands
Kilkerley Emmets vs Clan na nGael
O’Connells GFC vs St Kevins
Hunterstown Rovers GFC vs Roche Emmets GFC
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Lann Léire vs Glyde Rangers
Naomh Malachi vs Na Piarsaigh
Glen Emmets vs Westerns
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Wolfe Tones Football vs Cuchulainn Gaels
Dowdallshill vs Annaghminnon Rovers
St Nicholas GFC vs John Mitchels
Sunday 15th May 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
St Brides vs St Patrick’s (2:30PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
O`Raghallaighs vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad (5PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Sean McDermott vs Stabannon Parnells (1PM)
(All games across the four divisions are 7:30 PM Throw ins unless stated otherwise)
