Search

15 May 2022

This weekend's Hollywood Developments Louth GAA League Fixtures

Conor Martin, Sean O Mahony's and St Fechins Cian McEvoy

Conor Martin, Sean O Mahony's, taking on St Fechins Cian McEvoy. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

13 May 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 14th May

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

Newtown Blues vs Geraldines 5:30 PM

Naomh Mairtin vs Cooley Kickhams

St Mochtas vs Ardee St. Mary’s G.F.C.

Sean O’Mahonys vs Dreadnots

Mattock Rangers vs St Fechins GAA

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 League 2022Time

Naomh Fionnbarra vs Dundalk Gaels

St Josephs vs Dundalk Young Irelands

Kilkerley Emmets vs Clan na nGael

O’Connells GFC vs St Kevins

Hunterstown Rovers GFC vs Roche Emmets GFC

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A

Lann Léire vs Glyde Rangers

Naomh Malachi vs Na Piarsaigh

Glen Emmets vs Westerns
 

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B

Wolfe Tones Football vs Cuchulainn Gaels

Dowdallshill vs Annaghminnon Rovers

St Nicholas GFC vs John Mitchels

Sunday 15th May 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1

St Brides vs St Patrick’s (2:30PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2

O`Raghallaighs vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad (5PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B 

Sean McDermott vs Stabannon Parnells (1PM)

(All games across the four divisions are 7:30 PM Throw ins unless stated otherwise)

Division 1 Roundup: Mixed fortunes for last year’s Senior Finalists

Division 2 Roundup: Dundalk sides all record emphatic victories

Division 3A Roundup: Glen Emmets reign supreme in top of the table clash

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media