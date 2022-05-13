Friday's weather in Louth

A rather cloudy start but it will become a little brighter as the cloud starts to break up this morning and some hazy sunny spells develop.
It will stay mostly dry too with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees and breezy westerly winds.
Staying largely dry with good clear spells developing this evening.
The westerly winds will ease by night allowing patches of mist and fog to form, mainly in the south.
Lowest temperatures overnight of 5 to 9 degrees, coolest in the southeast.
The Alternative Ulster: Stories from the Northern Irish Punks nominated in Film Documentary category
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.