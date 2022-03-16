Dundalk gardai appeal for witnesses after man smashes takeaway window with traffic cone

Gardai in Dundalk are investigating criminal damage to a local takeaway premises at Roden Place in Dundalk at approx. 5:30 am on the 12th of March.
Investigating Gardai have viewed CCTV were a male suspect picked up a traffic cone and smashed it through the window of the premises, the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a facemask.
Gardai have tracked the suspect's movements on CCTV and he was seen leaving via Distillery Lane then turning left at the Ramparts and travelling in the direction of the Inner Relief road.
Investigations are ongoing into this matter.
Anyone with information is being asked to come forward to Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400.
