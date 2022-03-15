Search

16 Mar 2022

140 cubes of diesel sludge recovered in Louth in first two months of 2022

Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Mar 2022 10:30 PM

Louth County Council recovered 140 Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) of diesel sludge in the county in the first two months of this year, with 116 being recovered in February alone.

The number of IBCs recovered so far in 2022 is already fast approaching the total of 184 cubes of diesel sludge recovered by Louth County Council in the whole of last year. The local authority spent over €225,000 in 2021 on the cleanup and disposal of diesel sludge.

Louth County Council says that the approximate cost of cleanup of the 116 IBCs recovered in February is €144,805.70. The approximate cost of clean-up and disposal of the 24 IBC's recovered in January was €29,959.80. 



 

