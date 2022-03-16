Search

16 Mar 2022

Aura Leisure Centre celebrates 20 years in Dundalk

Aura Staff

Reporter:

Jason Newman

16 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

On Thursday 10th March, the staff of Aura Leisure Dundalk were joined by customers and invited guests to a celebration marking their 20th year serving the needs of the local community and its environs.

In that 20 years, Aura Dundalk has become the sports and exercise destination for families and athletes of all levels, and won national awards for health safety, disability services and as a ‘Great Place to Work’.

The centre boasts a 25-metre swimming pool in which we offer swimming lessons for adults, children and babies.

The facilities include a gym and group fitness studio too which is available to members.

At the event, Joan Martin (CEO of Louth County Council) said:

“I’d like to thank Aura for the incredible job they do and the variety of services they provide. Without partners like Aura we couldn’t provide this level of service”.

She went on to “congratulate the staff and team who provide a wonderful service to the people of Dundalk and surrounding areas”.

In the run up to the event on Thursday, a competition was held where customers past and present were invited to share their stories of the impact that the centre has had on them or someone close to them.

Gar Holohan Executive Chairman of the Aura Holohan Group said:

“We were humbled and privileged to read the accounts from people who highlighted how the facility and staff helped them improve their physical and mental health over the past 20 years”.

He went on to “praise the vision of the Council for providing such an excellent facility that still ranks as one of the best in the country.”

The winning entries were from Colleen McNally who won a year’s free swim lessons and Racheal Shonikan who received a year’s free membership of Aura Dundalk.

The Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Pio Smith remarked on the stories that were submitted from customers saying that “it shows the positive and significant effect that the centre and its services can have on people”.

Cllr Smith thanked all the staff and wished Aura Dundalk well for the future.

Yvonne Minto, one of the swim teachers at Aura Dundalk has been working in the centre since it opened in 2002.

Now, after 20 years she has decided to hang up her swim hat. We wish her the very best and thank her for her service.

