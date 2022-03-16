Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
Cloudy at first today in with rain and drizzle, which will clear.
However, cloud will linger through the morning.
Any frost and mist will clear.
Sunny spells will extend to all areas by afternoon.
There will be a few well scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.
Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells.
Cloud will increase from the west towards morning.
Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with frost and icy patches.
