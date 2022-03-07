Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 7 March 2022

The death has occurred of Harry Reilly of Balriggan, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

On 6 March 2022, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Declan, Elaine and Anthony. Predeceased recently by his wife Sinéad, parents Jo and Gerry, brother Fra.

Harry will be sadly missed with love by his sons, daughter, sister Rosemary, son in-law Tommy, daughters in-law Emma and Emma, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister in-law Bernadette, brother in-law Christy, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from Monday afternoon 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 1.40pm, proceeding on foot to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Tuesday, please.

Family flowers only, donations, please, to The Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus McBrearty of Deerpark Road, Ravensdale., Dundalk, Louth / Omagh, Tyrone

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after been lovingly cared for by the staff of Blackrock Abbey, Nursing Home on 5 March 2022. Seamus beloved husband of Niamh nee O’Malley, dear father of Ciara, John, Aoife and Conal, devoted grandad of Conor, Neasa, Eva, Clara, James, Ali, Conal, Ryan, Eoghan, Jj, Niall, Annie, Ronan and the late little Niamh, brother Sean (USA), sisters Bernadette, Eileen, Rosemary, Celine, Anne and the late Marie.

Seamus will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sons-in-law Chris and John, daughters-in-law Elaine and Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Monday. House Private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ligia Betty Jones (née Williams) Athalassa, Ansedonia, Italy / Dulargy Cottage, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in her 102nd year, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Suaimhneas House, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Remembered with love by her daughter Anna, her son-in-law Laurence, her grandchildren Tristan and Alicia and her great-grandchildren Raphael, Vanessa, Chloe, Natacha and Lorcán.



A Service in Celebration of her life will be held in St. Mary's Church, Ballymascanlan at 2pm on Tuesday, 8th March 2022. House private - donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Ukrainian Crisis.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin McHugh of Rathbrist, Tallanstown and Readypenny, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital on 1 March 2022. Kevin son of the late Michael and Mary, devoted husband of Patricia nee Townsend, dear father of David, Sharon Breadan, Pauline O’Callaghan and Angela, loving grandad of Jason, Rachel, Robert, Amy, Jay, Ciara, Caolan, Caoimhe, Conor and Emma, great-grandad of Tyler, Layla and George and brother of Pat, Eugene, Eamonn, Martin, Marie, Bernadette, Pauline, Breda and the late Tony, Thomas and Patricia.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Timmy and Stephen, daughter-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Kevin’s funeral took place on Thursday 3 March in St. Michael’s Church Darver, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace