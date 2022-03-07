Search

07 Mar 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 7 March 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 7 March 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 7 March 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Mar 2022 10:38 AM

The death has occurred of Harry Reilly of Balriggan, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

On 6 March 2022, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Declan, Elaine and Anthony. Predeceased recently by his wife Sinéad, parents Jo and Gerry, brother Fra.

Harry will be sadly missed with love by his sons, daughter, sister Rosemary, son in-law Tommy, daughters in-law Emma and Emma, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sister in-law Bernadette, brother in-law Christy, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from Monday afternoon 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 1.40pm, proceeding on foot to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House Private on Tuesday, please.

Family flowers only, donations, please, to The Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus McBrearty of Deerpark Road, Ravensdale., Dundalk, Louth / Omagh, Tyrone

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after been lovingly cared for by the staff of Blackrock Abbey, Nursing Home on 5 March 2022. Seamus beloved husband of Niamh nee O’Malley, dear father of Ciara, John, Aoife and Conal, devoted grandad of Conor, Neasa, Eva, Clara, James, Ali, Conal, Ryan, Eoghan, Jj, Niall, Annie, Ronan and the late little Niamh, brother Sean (USA), sisters Bernadette, Eileen, Rosemary, Celine, Anne and the late Marie.

Seamus will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sons-in-law Chris and John, daughters-in-law Elaine and Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Monday. House Private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ligia Betty Jones (née Williams) Athalassa, Ansedonia, Italy / Dulargy Cottage, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in her 102nd year, in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Suaimhneas House, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Remembered with love by her daughter Anna, her son-in-law Laurence, her grandchildren Tristan and Alicia and her great-grandchildren Raphael, Vanessa, Chloe, Natacha and Lorcán. 
 
A Service in Celebration of her life will be held in St. Mary's Church, Ballymascanlan at 2pm on Tuesday, 8th March 2022.  House private - donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Ukrainian Crisis.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kevin McHugh of Rathbrist, Tallanstown and Readypenny, Tallanstown, Louth

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital on 1 March 2022. Kevin son of the late Michael and Mary, devoted husband of Patricia nee Townsend, dear father of David, Sharon Breadan, Pauline O’Callaghan and Angela, loving grandad of Jason, Rachel, Robert, Amy, Jay, Ciara, Caolan, Caoimhe, Conor and Emma, great-grandad of Tyler, Layla and George and brother of Pat, Eugene, Eamonn, Martin, Marie, Bernadette, Pauline, Breda and the late Tony, Thomas and Patricia.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Timmy and Stephen, daughter-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Kevin’s funeral took place on Thursday 3 March in St. Michael’s Church Darver, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media