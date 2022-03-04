Water disruption in parts of Dundalk due to burst water main

Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water have advised that due to a burst watermain, customers in Sliabh Foy Park, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Friday, 4th March 2022 between 09.30am and 6.00pm.
Irish Water, have apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Then GAA President John Horan turning the sod on the new Louth County Grounds in DKIT last year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
