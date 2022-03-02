Search

02 Mar 2022

Gardai issue warning over radioactive device stolen in Louth

Members of the public should be aware that there is a potential risk of exposure to radiation

Gardai issue warning over radioactive device stolen in Louth

Reporter:

Jason Newman

02 Mar 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an incident of theft that occurred in Drogheda, Co. Louth sometime between 6:00pm on Monday, 28/02/2022 and 6:30am Tuesday morning, 01/03/2022.

Gardaí were alerted to the theft of a number of items from a van parked in The Downs, Highlands, Drogheda Co. Louth.

A Troxler Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge, containing a radioactive source was among the items taken during the theft.
 
An Garda Síochána have been informed by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) that members of the public should be aware that there is a potential risk of exposure to radiation if an individual comes into contact with this item.

In particular, if the case is opened and the equipment is activated. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident and any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity in the Highlands area between 6pm yesterday and 6:30am this morning, to come forward to them.

Any person with  information in relation to the theft or whereabouts of this item is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

