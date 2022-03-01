Search

01 Mar 2022

Lawyers for Dundalk woman Lisa Smith object to Facebook message evidence

Lawyers for Dundalk woman Lisa Smith object to Facebook message evidence

Reporter:

Eoin Reynolds

01 Mar 2022 6:30 PM

Lawyers acting for Lisa Smith, a former Irish soldier who denies membership of Islamic State, are objecting to evidence that allegedly shows Facebook messages between the accused and various people including a convicted terrorist.

Ms Smith (40) from Dundalk, Co Louth is on trial at the Special Criminal Court where she has pleaded not not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019.

She has also pleaded not not guilty to financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6th, 2015.

Dundalk IT shortlisted for prestigious AONTAS Star 2022 Award

During legal argument before the three-judge, non-jury court, Detective Sergeant Carrie O'Connor told prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC that she received a warrant in December 2019 for access to Facebook messages dating back as far as 2013.

She said she believed Ms Smith had been in contact with various known people including John Georgelas, an American convert to Islam who was wanted in the United States to face charges of providing support for a terrorist organisation and conspiring to support a terrorist organisation.

Georgelas is believed to have died fighting for Isis.

The detective also believed Ms Smith had used Facebook to communicate with an Australian man named Robert Edward Cerantonio who pleaded guilty in Australia in 2016 to taking part in preparations for an incursion into the Philippines to promote hostile activities.

Michael O'Higgins SC, for Ms Smith, will submit arguments objecting to the evidence contained in the Facebook messages tomorrow Wednesday.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt is presiding with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne.

Cllr Yore welcomes news of new respite house in Dundalk

Sruthan House closed since 2020

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media