Irish Water advise of water disruption to parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water have advised that due to valve repair works customers in Sliabh Foy Park, Dundalk and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water outages for short periods on Tuesday, 1st March 2022 between 10.00am and 6.00pm.
Irish Water, wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Please note that as this work is resource and network dependent it may change at short notice.
