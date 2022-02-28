Search

28 Feb 2022

Louth ISSU rep welcomes "a return to normality for students and staff in schools"

Jason Newman

28 Feb 2022 2:01 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Louth representative of the Irish Second–Level Students' Union (ISSU) has welcomed the lifting of compulsory mask wearing in schools. 

In a statement to the Democrat, Eva Grace said:

"We, the Irish Second Level Students' Union fully supports and listens to the public health advice from NPHET and welcomes a return to normality for students and staff in schools. 

"We also encourage students to keep up personal hygiene, e.g. washing hands, as this has been emphasised on by NPHET.

"However, we recognise that the lifting of these restrictions may be stressful for some and we urge students to recognise what is best for them, some students may feel they need to continue wearing their masks, while others feel it is not necessary. 

"We encourage students to reach out to others for help if they feel like the stress of these changes is overwhelming for them.

"The most important thing is to keep everyone safe and well, especially coming into the last few important months of school, particularly for exam year students."

