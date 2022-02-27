Search

27 Feb 2022

Dundalk pirate radio station 'Telstar' remembered

Excerpt of 1986 Telstar radio show shared by Pirate.ie

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Telstar Community Radio, a pirate radio station broadcast from Blackrock, Dundalk in the 1980's has been recalled by Pirate.ie, a website dedicated to developing an audio archive of Irish pirate radio. 

Pirate.ie have uploaded two segments from 1984 and 1986 to their website, which can be accessed here for the 1984 segment and here for the 1986 segment.

The 1986 segment features Ray Stone, who is still on the airwaves in the North East and can be heard on LMFM on Sunday mornings.

The website is a treasure trove for pirate radio enthusiasts. It features a history of Telstar Community Radio, which it credits Ian Biggar for the work on compiling the history, along with Eddie Caffrey and John Gartlan for additional information.

