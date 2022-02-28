Coronavirus Covid-19
Louth has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the country according to the latest data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).
There were a total of 1344 cases of Covid- 19 recorded in Louth in the week (13th February to 19th February) resulting in an incidence rate of 1035.0 per 100,000.
The figure is an increase on the week before when 1,258 cases were recorded.
The figures are based on cases notified on the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) and do not include cases who registered a positive antigen result on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal.
