Mannan Castle Golf Notes

Mannan Castle Golf Course
Heavy rain made for testing conditions in the ladies' 13-hole competition earlier this month. But overall the course was in great shape thanks to the continued hard work of the green keeping staff and member volunteers who have been doing fantastic work on the course.
Denise McGuinness (23) rose to the occasion, storming to the front with 26 points, ahead of Angela McBride (29) who finished second on countback with 23 points from 2 other players on the same score.
Ladies' 13 Hole competition 9th February 2022: 1st Denise McGuinness (23) 26pts, 2nd Angela McBride (29) 23pts c/b.
