Free Louth Enterprise event will shine a spotlight on retail

All eyes will be on Louth on Monday, March 7th as the county hosts a huge national Retail event as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022.

Welcoming the event, Thomas McEvoy, Louth’s Head of Enterprise explained:

“It’s a huge honour for any Local Enterprise Office to be selected to host a Spotlight event for the national audience.

“We are so proud of the line-up of incredible speakers and are delighted that Retail Guru Miriam Simon will host it. This event is a must for anyone running a retail business.”

The online event is open to anyone across Ireland running or starting a retail business, and has been billed as a brilliant opportunity to learn from industry experts.

Miriam Simon, of miriamsimon.ie, explained:

“We always knew that retail was changing fast, but the last two years have really accelerated that.

“This pace of change is going to continue.

“But Irish retailers are really agile, nimble and adaptable.

“In this dynamic session, we will explore the current retail landscape, managing through change, staying connected with customers and selling across different platforms.

“We want retailers to gain knowledge and feel inspired and empowered after this session.”

Speakers will include retail industry leaders Duncan Graham of Retail Excellence, Jean McCabe of Willow Group, Orla McDonnell of OMD Consultancy and Aidan Harte of Optimum Results.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English will address this event as guest of honour.

The event will also feature one of Miriam Simon’s Future Focus sessions, where she explores some of the big new innovations in retail.

Taking place online on Monday, 7th March at 7pm, this event is open to retailers across the country.

The event is free of charge but pre booking is essential.

To book this, and other Local Enterprise Week events, visit Localenterprise.ie/Week.

Thomas concluded:

“We are delighted to host this Local Enterprise Week event for a national audience and look forward to putting Retail firmly in the Spotlight.”