24 Feb 2022

PHOTOS: Dundalk Youthreach 'Celebration of Success'

Youthreach graduatuon night

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

24 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

At a recent “Celebration of Success” event held in Dundalk Youthreach the Leaving Certificate Applied Class of 2021 were presented with their Certificates. The certificates were presented by LMETB Director of Further Education and Training Ms. Sadie Ward Mc Dermott.

The Centre Coordinator Michelle Mc Conville commented on how “this particular group of young people had been greatly impacted by the pandemic throughout the two years of their course. However, despite the adversity and challenges facing them, they showed great determination, resilience and commitment to successfully completing their Leaving Cert Applied”. Michelle also stated that “it was a pleasure to be finally celebrating the success of these young people, all of whom have progressed to Further Education or Employment”.

Youthreach is a nationwide programme, established in 1989, which offers education and training opportunities to young people who have left or are at risk of leaving traditional second level education.  While attending Youthreach, students develop their vocational, academic and personal skills. Dundalk Youthreach offer a multiplicity of programmes based on the interests of applicants together with local needs. Programmes offered include QQI level 3 Employability Skills and Leaving Cert Applied.

During their time in Youthreach, students will also get the opportunity to complete HACCP Food Hygiene, Manual Handling, First Aid, Gaisce and many such programmes. Work Experience also forms an integral part of the courses on offer.

Dundalk Youthreach is based in the Continuing Education Centre, Chapel Street, Dundalk. Application for a place on a programme, can be made by calling in person or through www.fetch.ie. Alternatively, for further details, the coordinator can be contacted by calling 086 1074246.

All photos: Arthur Kinahan

