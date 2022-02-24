Search

Today's weather in Louth

Very cold this morning

Today's weather in Louth

Reporter:

Jason Newman

24 Feb 2022 9:58 AM

Very cold this morning with icy stretches possible on untreated surfaces.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Through the afternoon and evening, the snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground.

Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees, but feeling colder in a fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest wind.

Early tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers of rain or sleet but it will become drier overnight.

It will be cold with minimum temperatures of -1 to +1 degree, so frost and ice is possible.

Breezy early in the night with fresh and gusty westerly winds but winds will gradually ease light to moderate overnight.

