Today's weather in Louth

Very cold this morning with icy stretches possible on untreated surfaces.
There will be sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.
Through the afternoon and evening, the snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground.
Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees, but feeling colder in a fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest wind.
Early tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers of rain or sleet but it will become drier overnight.
It will be cold with minimum temperatures of -1 to +1 degree, so frost and ice is possible.
Breezy early in the night with fresh and gusty westerly winds but winds will gradually ease light to moderate overnight.
Dundalk RFC will take to the pitch this Saturday at 2:30PM needing a win to save their place in the Leinster Junior League. (Pic: Dundalk RFC Facebook)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.