Dundalk Chamber announce a free Cross Border Tourism webinar

Dundalk Chamber have announced a Major Cross Border Tourism Webinar titled “Learn from the Best and grow your visitor numbers”.

This half day event takes place on Wednesday the 6th of April 2022 from 9am to 12.45pm via Zoom.

The event is organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Louth Leader Partnership, The Local Enterprise Office Louth , Carlingford Lough Ferry, The Marshes Shopping Centre, and Louth County Council.

The webinar will bring experts together from various tourism projects around Ireland so attendees can replicate successful strategies in their own business.

There will be practical tips and workshops on how to improve your tourism business so you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction!

There will be five key speakers at this online webinar:

Wayne Denner of “10th Step.com” will host a workshop on “ The Tools & Tactics to get your marketing messages seen”.

Irene Hamilton of Carlingford Lough Ferry will give participants an update on “The Story so far”.

Jarlath O’Dwyer of the Burren Ecotourism Network will discuss “Tangible Benefits from Effective Networking”

Sinead Cahalan Tipperary County Council will discuss “Destination Lough Derg- The Story from a Marketing Perspective!”

Grainne McKeown Discover Boyne Valley – SEA Louth – A Tourism Destination

Pól Ó Conghaile- Travel Editor with the Irish Independent will discuss “ 10 Travel Trends for 2022”

The event is FREE to attend and those wishing to register a place can call Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie or click on the link https://www.dundalk.ie/event/tourism-conference