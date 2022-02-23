Search

24 Feb 2022

Dundalk Chamber announce a free Cross Border Tourism Webinar

Dundalk Chamber announce a free Cross Border Tourism webinar

Reporter:

Jason Newman

23 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Chamber have announced a  Major Cross Border Tourism Webinar titled “Learn from the Best and grow your visitor numbers”.

This half day event takes place on Wednesday the 6th of April 2022 from 9am to 12.45pm via Zoom. 

The event is organized by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Louth Leader Partnership, The Local Enterprise Office Louth , Carlingford Lough Ferry, The Marshes Shopping Centre, and Louth County Council.

The webinar will bring experts together from various tourism projects around Ireland so attendees can replicate successful strategies in their own business.   

Government urged to help resolve delay in payments to victims of Michael Shine

There will be practical tips and workshops on how to improve your tourism business so you can increase your sales and boost attendance figures at your attraction!

There will be five key speakers at this online webinar:

Wayne Denner of “10th Step.com” will host a workshop on “ The Tools & Tactics to get your marketing messages seen”.

Irene Hamilton of Carlingford Lough Ferry will give participants an update on  “The Story so far”.

Jarlath O’Dwyer of the Burren Ecotourism Network will discuss “Tangible Benefits from Effective Networking”

Sinead Cahalan Tipperary County Council will discuss “Destination Lough Derg- The Story from a Marketing Perspective!”

Grainne McKeown Discover Boyne Valley – SEA Louth – A Tourism Destination

Pól Ó Conghaile- Travel Editor with the Irish Independent will discuss “ 10 Travel Trends for 2022”

The event is FREE to attend and those wishing to register a place can call Dundalk Chamber on 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie  or click on the link  https://www.dundalk.ie/event/tourism-conference

Sale of landmark Ballymascanlon House Hotel Dundalk confirmed

The Ballymac considered one of Irelands most popular hotels

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media