Today's weather in Louth

Weather forecast for Louth
Very windy this morning with strong to near gale force northwesterly winds and severe gusts, but they will quickly ease through the morning.
Scattered showers in the northeast will gradually die out and there will be a good deal of dry and bright weather in the morning and early afternoon as the winds ease mostly moderate westerly turning cloudier again though towards evening.
Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
A mostly cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the west, ahead of a band of heavier and more persistent rain that will arrive towards morning.
Turning windy again overnight as southwest winds increase fresh to strong and gusty ahead of that band of rain, before veering northwesterly.
A generally mild night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
