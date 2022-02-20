Gardai caught man driving with no lights on in the early hours of the morning, Dundalk court heard

A 35 year old north Louth man who failed to stop for gardaí who came upon him driving without the headlights on in the early hours of the morning, was convicted in his absence of dangerous driving and a number of other road traffic offences at Dundalk district court last week.

Jamie McElroy of Shortstone, Hackballscross was prosecuted for dangerous driving on the Castletown Road, driving without insurance on the Ecco Road and failing to produce on July 24th 2020.

A Garda who was driving a patrol van gave evidence of seeing a black Volkswagen Golf with its lights off driving towards him on Legion Avenue at 2.47am.

He said he turned the patrol van and claimed the car accelerated towards the Castletown Road and pulled straight out onto the road without stopping at a 'Stop' sign and continued driving without the headlights on before the driver broke a red light at the Ecco Road junction.

The garda explained that "You can't see around the bend until you're on it (the road)"The court heard the witnesses continued to follow the Golf with the lights and siren activated on the patrol van.The defendant drove towards Ard Easmuinn but stopped and held his hands up after another patrol car came from the opposite direction.

He was arrested at 2.55am and made no reply when the charges were put to him after caution at 4am.The defence solicitor told the court he had no instructions but asked the court to consider reducing the charge to careless driving as he said it doesn't appear that anyone had to take evasive action.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan replied "Absolutely not".

She convicted Mr. McElroy of all matters and after hearing he had nine previous convictions, Judge McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing and noted on the order that a special date had been fixed for the hearing.