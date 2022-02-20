Dundalk 10K Road Race to return after two year Hiatus

The 2022 Dundalk 10K race, hosted by Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT), will take place on Wednesday the 27th of April at 7pm at DKIT Sport.

Although labelled as the “Dundalk 10K”, there is once again an option to take part in the 5K event. People that are taking part have the option of either running, walking or jogging their distance.

The course for the event is known for being one of the flattest surfaces in County Louth, making it the perfect way for a newcomer of this event to get a feel of what it is like to do a 5K or 10K.

It will also allow any experienced runners or competitors of the “Dundalk 10K” to beat their previous times from the years before or beat their personal best.

The event will start outside DKIT Sport and end at the exact same spot. On your route, you will be able to enjoy the sites on DKIT Campus as well as the Blackrock Road.

This year the event is sponsored by Servisource Recruitment, Recruit Island, Fyffes, Dundalk Retail Park, Dundalk Credit Union, Intact Software, DKIT Sport and Dundalk Institute of Technology.

All these businesses are local to Dundalk so what better way to have an event in the town that is sponsored by the town. After the race there will be refreshments provided in the Sports Arena at DKIT Sport.

This is the first Dundalk 10K race in two years. Both 2020 and 2021’s events were held virtually and although it was great to see everyone enjoy themselves and take part, there is nothing like the atmosphere during race day and being able socialise with people throughout the day.

“We are so excited to be planning for an in person event this April” stated Derek Crilly, Sports and Society Officer at DKIT and the organiser of Dundalk 10K.

“Our virtual events proved be very successful with 1200 registrations in 2021, but nothing beats the real thing. We’re looking forward to welcoming a big crowd back to DKIT Sport.”

This event is raising funds for charities and a large proportion of all money raised will be donated to the North Louth Hospice and Rape Crisis North East.

Both charities do amazing work and need all the support they can get. If you do not wish to compete in the event but do wish to show your support you can donate instead when registering.

As always for the Dundalk 10K, there will be an early bird entry option for the event which will be €15 and will only be available until the 28th of February.

If you miss this option, you can still register for the event afterwards. To register or find out more, visit https://dundalk10k.com/. If you have any further questions, you can contact the DKIT sports and societies office by emailing derek.crilly@dkit.ie.