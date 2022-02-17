Man stole from Aldi in Dundalk, court told

Dundalk courthouse
A 57 year old father of nine who with two others entered the Newry Road Aldi store and stole €350 worth of goods, was given a six month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.
The court heard Terence McDonagh, with an address at Castlemeadows, Ring Road, Trim, had 58 previous convictions and was serving a sentence in 2019 when he was served with a summons for the theft which dated back to June 11th 2018.
The Defence solicitor stressed that her client,who had the compensation in court, is now completely sober, hasn't come to garda attention since, and is taking medication for mental health difficulties.
Scoil Naomh Colmcille pupils protest at Leinster House against lack of Special Needs Assistants (Pic: Senator John McGahon)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.