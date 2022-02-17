Search

17 Feb 2022

Turas open First Recovery Café in Dundalk

Turas open First Recovery Café in Dundalk

Jason Newman

17 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk based community addiction service, Turas, have opened a new Recovery café in town. 

The café will open on Wednesday’s from 10-12pm in XXI Ice on Clanbrassil Street where tasty food and great coffee will be provided. 

The Café aims to give a voice to people in recovery and inspire them to see that recovery is not only possible, but is achievable. 

It will promote recovery by providing support to people who are in recovery from addiction.  

The group hopes hosting the café in a central location will make it accessible to everyone and make it visible to passers by. 

It is an opportunity for people in recovery from substances to meet other people overcoming the same challenges, get support on their journey, make some new friends and enjoy themselves. 

The project is run by a volunteer, Michael Dwyer, who has benefited from the support of Turas in his own life and wanted to share his learning and growth to help others to maintain their sobriety.  

The café is free of charge but  will ask for a donation towards the running costs from people who have it. 

Taurus are delighted to have the support of local business XXI Ice in this project in providing the space for the morning. 

Nicki Jordan, Manager of Turas said:

“It has been a long time in the planning so we are delighted to have Michael who has been the backbone of this project and taken the initiative to get it moving.  

“It is also fantastic to have the support of XXI Ice, who are directly across the road from us and are making this project possible.

“Recovery is a long road, with many twists and turns and our hope is that the Recovery Café will offer another opportunity to people to stay on track.  

“We are delighted to be able to open it and look forward to helping anyone interested in it on Wednesday’s.”

