Today's weather in Louth

A wet and windy start tomorrow with outbreaks of rain soon clearing to widespread blustery showers, with some heavy bursts at times.
Some sunny spells will occur although they will be limited.
Showers becoming isolated towards evening with fresh and gusty southwest winds moderating.
Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
The Jim Malone Cup, which tonight was won by Drogheda United for the first time since 2014. (Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.