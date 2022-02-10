Search

10 Feb 2022

Ardee Golf Club Results: Who came out on top in these high scoring affairs?

Golf ball

Reporter:

reporter

10 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Saturday 5th February, 14 Hole Fourball Stableford

1st:          Gary Flaherty & Oliver Walsh                                   37 pts

2nd:         Michael Rooney & Oliver Cudden                              36 pts

3rd:          Wayne Reilly & Robert McHugh                                35 pts

 

Sunday 6th February, 14 Hole Fourball Stableford

1st:          Gerry Gorham & Kevin Kerr                                 36 pts

2nd:         Kevin Commins Jnr & Paddy McGuinness              35 pts (ob9)

3rd:          Robert Keogh & Brian Tenanty                             35 pts

 

LADIES

Wednesday 2nd February, 13 Hole Stableford

Class A Winner:                 Susan Corcoran                              31 pts

Class A Runner Up:          Helen Reilly                                      28 pts

Class B Winner:                 Suzanne McConnon                         28 pts

Class B Runner Up:          Jacinta Muldoon                                27 pts

Class C Winner:                 Edel Hennessy                                28 pts

Class C Runner Up:          Mags Boylan                                     25 pts

Nine Hole Competition:    Mary Corrigan                                    16 pts

Lidl opens new look store in Ardee

15 new jobs created locally

Joe Carroll: Louth footballers slipping further away from league leaders

Louth Hurlers cruelly denied a win over highly fancied Armagh outfit

Louth TD calls for increase to electricity and working family payments to ease inflation

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media