Ardee Golf Club Results: Who came out on top in these high scoring affairs?

Saturday 5th February, 14 Hole Fourball Stableford
1st: Gary Flaherty & Oliver Walsh 37 pts
2nd: Michael Rooney & Oliver Cudden 36 pts
3rd: Wayne Reilly & Robert McHugh 35 pts
Sunday 6th February, 14 Hole Fourball Stableford
1st: Gerry Gorham & Kevin Kerr 36 pts
2nd: Kevin Commins Jnr & Paddy McGuinness 35 pts (ob9)
3rd: Robert Keogh & Brian Tenanty 35 pts
LADIES
Wednesday 2nd February, 13 Hole Stableford
Class A Winner: Susan Corcoran 31 pts
Class A Runner Up: Helen Reilly 28 pts
Class B Winner: Suzanne McConnon 28 pts
Class B Runner Up: Jacinta Muldoon 27 pts
Class C Winner: Edel Hennessy 28 pts
Class C Runner Up: Mags Boylan 25 pts
Nine Hole Competition: Mary Corrigan 16 pts
