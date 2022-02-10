Search

10 Feb 2022

Lidl opens new look store in Ardee

15 new jobs created locally

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Feb 2022 2:02 PM

Lidl Ireland opened its brand-new store in Ardee today, located on the Dublin Road. The opening of the new store creates 15 new permanent jobs in the local community in addition to the 20 strong team in the pre-existing Ardee store. The new store will also bring an investment of €8 million to the locality.


Gary McCusker, Sales Operations Manager for the district, Mantas Raibys, Ardee Store Manager and Louth Ladies Football Captain Shannen McLoughlin, were all on hand to open the store on the Dublin Road.

Customers will be able to shop Lidl’s renowned range of high-quality products at market-leading value in the new look store featuring larger aisles, higher ceilings, PV solar panels and on-site Electric Vehicle charging units.

In line with Lidl’s community-focused objectives under its “A Better Tomorrow” corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the store team welcomed representatives from the local charity, Ardee Hub, and presented them with a donation of €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to support the ongoing work they do in supporting the local community.

Store Manager, Mantas Raibys, said: “We are delighted to finally open the new store up to the public today after being closed for a number of months.
“The team have worked very hard behind the scenes to get the store back up and running and we look forward to our customers see our new store, enjoy the new features and experience the same great value they are used to.
“We have loved welcoming shoppers through our doors this morning and we hope to make a positive impact on this thriving community in the years to come.”

Lidl’s newest store will be open daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9.00am – 9:00pm.
For further information, including job opportunities visit www.lidl.ie

Local News

