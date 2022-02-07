Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
A dull, cloudy start this morning with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle clearing eastwards through the early morning and becoming mainly dry with just patches of drizzle.
A few sunny spells will develop during the afternoon.
Mild and breezy with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.
Largely dry and cloudy at first tonight but outbreaks of light rain will push in from the northwest through the night.
A mild night with temperatures generally not falling below 7 to 9 degrees.
Moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds will gradually ease to mostly moderate by morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.