Surveying for National Broadband Plan continues in Louth

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that surveying works in Louth are underway.

The rollout of the National Broadband Plan continues to ramp up as homes and communities begin to be connected in Intervention Areas across the country.

In Louth, there are 8,675 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

This equates to 14% of all premises in the county.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Louth will see an investment of €33M in the new high speed fibre network.

This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

NBI crews have made substantial progress in Louth, where the Riverstown Rvn. area has been surveyed.

These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

All NBI contractors will also carry official ID cards and essential worker letters, and have received training on adhering to all Covid 19 guidelines.

They will have vehicles, PPE and signage with both their own, and NBI logos.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCP’s) nationwide. 454 of these sites are now ‘live’ and have both internal and external broadband access.

These facilities - which include GAA clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high speed internet in the rollout area.

These will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism.

Locations of Broadband Connection Points in county Louth will include Mattock Rangers GAA Club, Clogherhead Pier, Port Beach and Stephenstown Pond Nature Park.

Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.

NBI contractors have been on the ground across the country for 22 months and over 293,809 premises nationwide have been surveyed to date.

This involves physically walking the routes and documenting images, notes and measurements of the poles, cables and underground ducts in each area.

These vital survey works enable “Fibre -to-the-Home" network designs to be completed for each of the 554,000 plus premises in the Intervention Area, as identified by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication (DECC).

NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick said:

“Momentum has been steadily building in the progression of the National Broadband Plan rollout, with homes across the country being connected to high-speed broadband.

“Our teams have been, and continue to do so, work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works.

“As an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, we are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses.

“We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband and our goal is to deliver that as quickly as possible.

“Survey and designs are an important part of mapping out how every home, farm and business will be connected, and they provide the blueprint for how the NBI fibre is laid.

“The BCPs are also a key milestone in delivering access to high-speed internet in the Intervention Area, and we’re delighted to see these being connected for access - internally and externally - right across the county,” he concluded.