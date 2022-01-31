Charity seeking volunteers in Dundalk

Local charity Extern is seeking volunteers with a passion for the arts, sport, outdoor pursuits, or health and wellbeing to share their skills and deliver special workshops for vulnerable and marginalised children and young people across Dundalk and the surrounding areas.

The charity, which supports thousands of young people and families across Ireland every year, is asking people with knowledge, skills and experience in areas such as music, drama, outdoor pursuits, or cookery, among others, to sign up as part of a new volunteering drive in the area.

Youth Engagement Volunteers support Extern’s staff teams to deliver fun and engaging workshops and activities to young people who are vulnerable or marginalised, offering hope and inspiring them to develop their skills and interests.

Caoimhe Cregan, Volunteer Coordinator with Extern, said:

“The past year has been particularly tough on young people across Ireland, as they have missed out on so many of the activities and routines which help them grow and develop.

“That is why we are looking for committed, enthusiastic volunteers to work alongside our staff teams to deliver inspiring workshops and activities to young people and help them develop their skills and interests.

“We want people who are passionate about their hobbies or skills and who can provide workshops or team-building exercises for the young people we support.

“Maybe you have a talent for the arts, a keen eye for photography or a flair for cookery.

“Or you could have a keen interest in local sport or fitness.

“We are happy to consider any idea or interest.

All you need is to have a good working knowledge about what you do, and a genuine willingness to share your expertise with the next generation,” she concluded.

To find out more about these opportunities, as well as other volunteering roles currently available, visit www.extern.org.