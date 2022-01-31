Search

02 Feb 2022

Louth ISSU rep calls for hybrid Leaving Cert

Louth ISSU rep calls for hybrid Leaving Cert

Reporter:

Jason Newman

31 Jan 2022 3:01 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A nationwide survey carried out by the Irish Second-Level Student’s Union (ISSU) has found that over two-thirds of 6th year students favour a hybrid Leaving Cert model. 

Talks are ongoing between unions, the Department of Education and the State Examinations Commission regarding what form this year’s exam will take. 

A hybrid model would see teachers give grades based on estimated marks.

However, both major teaching unions, The Association of Secondary Teachers (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) are in favour of holding a traditional Leaving Cert.

Louth representative for the Louth branch of the ISSU, Eva Grace, told the Democrat:

“Two weeks ago, the Irish Second-Level Student’s Union called on every secondary school student in the country to fill out a survey regarding Covid-19 in schools and the State Examinations 2022. 

“This survey received 40,900 responses from students in the seven days that it was live, and 1 in 3 responses from 6th Year students in Ireland. 

“From this we can see that we have a clear mandate from students to advocate for a hybrid model with 68% of our survey respondents ranking it as their first preference.

“We are calling on the Department of Education to implement a hybrid-model style of State Examinations to account for student and teacher absenteeism, the severe mental health pressures that the pandemic has put on students, and the harsh disruptions of classes and learning over the past several years.

“We have worked with students over several platforms to gain this feedback through the survey to hear their concerns, and an overwhelming number of students are in favour of these hybrid model exams. 

“These past few years have not been ‘normal’ for students–in fact, Junior Cycle students like myself have never had an uninterrupted year of secondary school -, so why are we expected to have ‘normal’ examinations this year? she concluded.

