02 Feb 2022

Dundalk IT call for SciFest applications

Jason Newman

31 Jan 2022 6:01 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Institute of Technology have called for entries from secondary school students for the annual SciFest exhibition.

SciFest includes an exhibition and competition of projects produced by second-level students and hosted by their local Institute of Technology. 

It is a national event which aims to encourage a love of science and provide an opportunity for students to display their scientific discoveries. 

This is the first time in two years that this event has been on campus (subject to public health guidelines at the time.)

The projects cover a broad span of areas including physical sciences, computer science, social sciences, technology/engineering and health sciences. 

The Institute will also provide a prize-giving ceremony and other activities for the students such as lectures and demonstrations.

 Each student may enter only one project but a school may enter a number of projects in various categories as outlined on the SciFest website. 

Entry forms and guidelines are available on the SciFest website www.scifest.ie. 

