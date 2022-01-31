Louth Library to host virtual self-help talk

Louth County Library
Louth county libraries are set to host a virtual talk: A Loving Relationship with Self with Helen Corbett.
The global pandemic has brought many to reflect on the quality of the lives they are living and on the quality of their relationships.
In this virtual talk, Helen will explore how a loving relationship with self underpins the quality of our lived lives and our relationships and that it is possible to come to an easeful and joyful place in life.
Helen Corbett has a background in Psychology and Co-Creational Psychotherapy.
She currently works with groups and does one to one counselling.
This talk takes place via Zoom on Thursday 10th February at 7pp. Booking is essential.
Tel 042 9353190 or Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie to reserve a place.
Displaying the Excellence Award Certificate to Public Health Department is Dr Bernadette O’Keefe and her colleagues from Public Health North East
Colin Fee, company owner, and Niall Hinchey after the defibrillator and plaque for Micéal were installed at Centra on the Castletown Rd
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.