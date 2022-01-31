Search

02 Feb 2022

Louth Library to host virtual self-help talk

Louth Library to host virtual self-help talk

Louth County Library

Reporter:

Jason Newman

31 Jan 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth county libraries are set to host a virtual talk: A Loving Relationship with Self with Helen Corbett. 

The global pandemic has brought many to reflect on the quality of the lives they are living and on the quality of their relationships. 

In this virtual talk, Helen will explore how a loving relationship with self underpins the quality of our lived lives and our relationships and that it is possible to come to an easeful and joyful place in life. 

Helen Corbett has a background in Psychology and Co-Creational Psychotherapy. 

She currently works with groups and does one to one counselling. 

This talk takes place via Zoom on Thursday 10th February at 7pp. Booking is essential.

Tel 042 9353190 or Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie to reserve a place.

Man spat at employee in Dundalk service station, court heard

Dundalk councillors to press governement to fund housing maintenance

Dundalk Municipal District January meeting

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media