Shirley Valentine at An Táin Arts Centre Dundalk

Following its sell-out run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, Willy Russell’s ‘Shirley Valentine’ comes to An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 12th February at 8pm.

Treat yourself to an evening of laughter and triumph, as Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character Shirley Valentine.

Trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life, Shirley wonders when she lost her hopeful, youthful self.

With no support from her demanding husband, snooty neighbour, or self absorbed teens, Shirley resorts to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.

So, when a divorced friend asks Shirley to go on a vacation to Greece, she bravely gathers what remains of her dignity and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.

Shirley with ever-opening eyes, begins to see the world – and herself – in a different light… but will she ever go back to being “St Joan of the fitted units”?

Tickets €20 / €18 plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket per person.

Tickets can be purchased over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.