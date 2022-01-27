Increase in diesel laundering waste in Louth in 2021

An IBC of diesel sludge
There was an increase in the amount of diesel laundering waste dumped in Louth last year, compared to 2020, with the clean up cost to Louth County Council exceeding €225,000.
According to the local authority's management reports, €225,947.43 was spent in 2021 on the clean up and disposal of 181 intermediate bulk containers (IBC's) of diesel sludge.
This is an increase on 2020, when a total of 160 IBC’s of diesel sludge were dealt with by Louth County Council, at a cost of €199,769 approximately.
It is also an increase on 2019, when, according to Louth County Council management reports, €134,996 approximately was spent on the removal and clean up of 108 IBC’s, which included five 25 litre drums and two 120 litre drums.
The cost for 2021 thus far according to Louth County Council, included €2,496.65 for the removal and clean up of two IBC's that were recovered in December,
