Today's weather in Louth

Weather in Louth
Overnight mist and drizzle clearing to give a mostly dry day with bright spells of winter sunshine developing with the possibility of isolated showers.
Feeling pleasant in sunshine with top temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, in no more than moderate west to northwest breezes.
Tonight will be cold and dry tonight under broken cloud.
Frost and possible icy patches will develop, along with some mist or fog.
Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, in light variable mainly southerly breezes.
