27 Jan 2022

Cllr Meenan pushes for flooding issues at roundabout in Dundalk to be solved

Dundalk Municipal District January meeting

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

26 Jan 2022 10:30 PM

Cllr Kevin Meenan raised the issue of heavy flooding at the Avenue Roundabout in Dundalk at the January meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District, telling members present that it is flooding more now than anytime in the past following heavy rain, and asked the local authority to look into it.

In response, Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh, told the meeting that the council had already tried to fix the problem but due to it being such a busy junction on a busy road, they have had to arrange a contractor to look after the problem, with a traffic management plan necessary to carry it out.

Mr McCreesh added that it would be carried out at night and that they aimed to carry it out as soon as possible.

Explaining the issue to the Dundalk Democrat, Cllr Meenan said that “when a vehicle comes around the roundabout on the inside lane, it is suddenly faced with a flood and has to pull out onto the outside lane to pass depending on how deep it is."

“This is a very busy roundabout and this flooding is making it an accident waiting to happen", he added.

