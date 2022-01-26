New supported living service aims to transform lives in Dundalk

An exciting new service for people with autism is being launched in Dundalk.

The Dundalk Supported Living Service, operated by Positive Futures, will enable people to live more independent lives in their own homes with support from a dedicated and skilled team.

Positive Futures, founded 26 years ago, operates across Northern Ireland and has been providing its support in the Republic of Ireland since 2016.

Its Mo Shaol service, which is well established in Louth and Meath, already provides short breaks for children and adults with autism and/or an intellectual disability with host families, to give carers some respite from their caring responsibilities.

Tim McGeown, who’s originally from Dundalk and is returning to his home town to manage the Supported Living Service, said:

“We’ll be supporting one person initially, but hope to expand quickly.

"We’re already recruiting for one Senior Support worker and a number of Support Worker positions.

"Positive Futures’ mission is to transform lives and enable the people we support to achieve their dreams.

"We don’t do ‘one size fits all.’ Our service is tailored to each person’s individual needs, likes and dislikes.”

“Kieran, a 40-year-old man we’ve supported in Co Meath since 2019, says kindness, good communication and trustworthiness are the hallmarks he looks out for in a Support Worker – as well as the ability to keep up with his many interests in life!”

Kerry Mallon, Positive Futures’ Operations Manager, said:

“A great thing about Positive Futures is that everyone knows and takes pride in the achievements of the people we support. Even when I visit our head office, the people there know & celebrate all the people we support.”

Megan Harmon, who is Deputy Service Manager, joined Positive Futures in 2019 as a Support Worker. She said:

“As a Support Worker, I discovered that no two days in Positive Futures were the same, because the people we support are in control of their own lives.

"One day I might be supporting someone toward further education, another I might be planning to support another person to plan their holiday abroad.

"We work with people to set their own personal goals and then help them develop plans to achieve these.

"I learn every single day from the people we support, and I’m delighted to be playing a key role in this organisation.

"When I first joined Positive Futures, I heard the phrase ‘we grow our own’ and it’s stayed with me to this day.

"There are so many opportunities for the right people to progress and I have always found Positive Futures to be a really supportive organisation.”

Details of jobs with Positive Futures and a link to an application form can be found at www.positive-futures.ie/jobs-2.