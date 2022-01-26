Search

26 Jan 2022

Women’s Aid Dundalk receive €1,000 euro grant

Women’s Aid Dundalk receive €1,000 euro grant

Kathy Walsh and Jimmy Murray present the cheque to Ann Larkin of Dundalk Women's Aid

Reporter:

Jason Newman

26 Jan 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Women’s Aid Dundalk have received a €1,000 euro grant from the Ann McGeeney Trust. 

This grant made it possible to run our Parenting Through Trauma programme (developed in-house), with hopes to run it again for a second time this year.

The Parenting Through Trauma programme is a free 8 week course open to parents which explores topics such as effective communication, trauma and therapeutic parenting. 

It has a psycho-education focus, which means that the group looks at issues and then discusses tools & responses that may help parent and child through their lived experiences.

The cheque was presented to service manager Ann Larkin by two representatives from the trust, Kathy Walsh and Jimmy Murray. 

The Trust was set up in 2015 by the family, friends and work associates of the late Ann McGeeney in recognition of her life and work.  

Since then it has awarded over £20,000 through the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland to small rural community groups.

Louth councillors approve grant to develop town centre hub in Dundalk

Louth County Council January meeting

Dundalk councillor calls for movement on regeneration for Muirhevnamor

Louth County Council January meeting

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media