Dundalk M.A.D Youth Theatre recruiting for new programme

M.A.D Youth Theatre is running a free special programme for young people in 4th class/ Transition Year to 6th Class year launching this Friday 21st of January.

The engagement programme is looking for young people who are interested in drama to take part in a weekly 2 hour 10 week programme.

No experience necessary.

This is an introduction to Youth Theatre course where participants would "give it a go" without any cost to them.

They will meet like minded people, have the freedom to express themselves and, have serious fun.

Through a variety of drama workshops they will also gain skills and understanding of Theatre and performance.

The participants will also have an opportunity to show off their new skills in our Little Drama Festival.

M.A.D Youth Theatre wants to especially encourage male participants and young people from under-represented communities to take part.



"M.A.D Youth Theatre is an inclusive group in a diverse community.

"We believe that our Youth Theatre should mirror the diversity that is in our community.

"No matter what cultural, ethic or religious background you belong to.

"If you have an interest drama in writing, storytelling, acting, we invite you to come further explore these Interest in a supportive and creative environment."

Space are Limited. Contact M.A.D Youth Theatre on info@madyouththeatre.com / 0831404747 for a applications or go to their bio on Instagram @madyouththeatre