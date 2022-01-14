Two 40/1 winners on unpredictable night at Dundalk Stadium

Eight different winning trainers, eight different winning jockeys, two 40/1 winners and a first career success for Jack Kearney: once again, everything added up to another enjoyable night of racing at Dundalk.

The first of the 40/1 winners was Everyhouronthhour, who was ridden by Conor Maxwell, for owner/trainer Willie Ross. It was, though, a surprise to see the gelding sent off at such a price as he was gaining his fifth Dundalk success and was running from a rating that was just four pounds above a previous winning mark.

The second of the “skinners” was Maccliff, who landed the card’s finale for Ger Hussey and, in doing so, gave 16-year-old Jack Kearney his first success in the saddle.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I’m attached to Noel Meade’s yard and I’m from Castletown, which is only over the road from the stable. It’s great to get that first winner.” Jack looks sure to get many more opportunities based on the promise displayed on this ride.

There were two winning favourites on the night. Firstly, Adams Barbour (evens fav) ran out a comfortable winner of the five-furlong handicap that opened the card for trainer Lee Smyth and jockey Siobhan Rutledge, and then Moshammer (6/5 fav) also won well in the six-furlong maiden for owner/trainer James McAuley and jockey Donagh O’Connor.

James had 14 winners at Dundalk in 2021 and is now up and running for 2022, while Donagh rounded off a good week as he had ridden a double on Dundalk’s Wednesday card.

There was nearly another 40/1 winner as Nudge The Judge was beaten just a short head in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Apprentice Handicap by the Pat Martin-trained Quiet Desire (6/1), who was ridden by Robert Whearty.

The winning trainer said: “Peter Cullen is a very keen and enthusiastic owner and it’s great to have him here to enjoy this success”.

The money was well-placed on Daintree (9/1 into 6/1 on course) in the Find Us On Facebook @dundalkstadium Handicap, with the Jimmy Coogan-trained filly getting the better of Form Of Praise, who was having her first run for trainer Ado McGuinness, by half-a-length in the hands of Wesley Joyce.

It was a night for close finishes as six of the eight races were settled by half-a-length or less, including Sixteen Arches’ neck victory over Chicago Lightening in the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Maiden.

Both horses are trained by Johnny Murtagh, although the winner was returned at 12/1 with the runner-up being sent off as the well-backed 5/4 favourite. In truth, the race could have gone either way in what was probably a decent contest.

The winner, who was ridden by Danny Sheehy, is owned by the Rachra Partnership, who explained the origin of horse’s name. Members of the partnership hail from Shannon Bridge in County Offaly. The stone-cut bridge in that town is made up of – you’ve guessed it – sixteen arches. It’s a good name for a talented filly.

The card’s remaining winner was Liquid Luck (9/2) in the first division of the seven-furlong handicap. He had just missed out on getting a run on Wednesday’s card but gained ample compensation here in the hands of Scott McCullagh.

Winning trainer John Feane said: “His previous trainer, Joe Murphy, recommended him to us, and we’re delighted. He might run again here next week.”

That leads us neatly onto today's fixture, which is scheduled for a start time of 3:45pm, with eight races going to post across the bumper card.