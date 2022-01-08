Young Dundalk Karate stars impress at Grading Event

Ending 2021 on a High was the name of the game for all members of Dundalk Karate recently.

Having trained every Monday and Thursday without fail since restrictions were eased, numerous members of Dundalk Karate stepped forward to Grade under the critical eye of Head of Dundalk Karate, Sensei Mary Marcus, 3rd Dan and Sensei Catherine Marcus, 2nd Dan.

Following everyone's successful Grading, it was time to Celebrate and Fun and Games were called for before their Christmas break. With members eager to finally relax, Sensei Marcus called their attention to some Awards to be given.

First to be presented with the "Most Improved Ninja" was Maebh Degan, this was then quickly followed by Awards to Jayden Neasy, Amy Callan, Georgi Harsev and Jack Wallace for their Outstanding Grading. Congratulations to Everyone.

"It was fantastic to see so many members thrive and excel over the past few weeks, and their hard work has paid off with everyone Grading successfully” stated a delighted Sensei Marcus.

“To round up every year we would normally have an Awards Night for all our members and their family, but with so many restrictions we could only have some fun and games for members with a few Awards for some very Outstanding Members."

Dundalk Karate wishes all its Members, Family and Friends a Happy Christmas and they look forward to seeing everyone back in their Dojo in January 2022.

If you would like any information on Dundalk Karate and the classes they hold in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre, you can contact Sensei Mary Marcus 3rd Dan for full details on 086 353 1625 or karatequeen@live.com.