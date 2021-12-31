Louth owners to be offered free entry to selected horse racing meetings nationwide

Racehorse owners in Louth will have access to over 100 fixtures regardless of whether or not they have an entry in the meeting following an agreement between the Association of Irish Racecourses and Horse Racing Ireland that will see the Racehorse Owners Scheme continue in 2022.

Among those many fixtures at courses such as Bellewstown, Laytown, Leopardstown and Navan are four fixtures later this year at Dundalk Stadium.

Owners who have a horse returned in training can obtain free access to the Dowdallshill track on February 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th on presentation of their AIR admission card irrespective of whether or not they have a runner on that particular race day.

Paddy Walsh, Chief Executive of AIR commented “Racehorse owners are the lifeblood of our industry and the members of The Association of Irish Racecourses recognise that fully. Due to strict covid protocol, owners have missed out on enjoying racehorse ownership experiences at many of our racecourses over the past couple of years.

"Our members have had a very tough time of it also and despite the fact that many of them are struggling as commercial entities as a result of these restrictions they all immediately bought into the Owners Scheme without exception and I’m very proud of that."

Regina Byrne, General Manager of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners welcomed the news saying “Our organisation has a very good working relationship with the Association of Irish Racecourses and the member tracks it represents.

"We very much welcome and appreciate the news that AIR are to reinstate the ‘Owners Scheme’ for 2022 in recognition of the Owners continued support of the industry, as the scheme adds value to the overall racehorse ownership product which is so important.”

Those feeling a little more adventurous can make the longer trips to places such as Ballinrobe, Thurles, Tramore or Wexford to sample tracks away from big action with all 26 courses on the island offering at least one fixture free of charge to owners. A full list of the fixtures included in the Racehorse Owners Scheme is available at https://air.ie/.