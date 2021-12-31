Search

31 Dec 2021

Dundalk Sub Aqua Unit to hold New Year's eve bucket collection

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery bucket collection

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club

Jason Newman

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit will be holding a bucket collection on New year’s eve in Dundalk.

Traditionally a major fundraising event, the group has been unable to carry it out in the last two years.

Writing on their Facebook page, the group has stated:

“At present, we are under severe financial difficulties trying to maintain our equipment to the standard required.”

“We ask once again to the very generous people of Louth to dig deep & support our club.”

“Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery Unit will, like always, be on standby over the Christmas period if our services are required.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a happy and safe Christmas.”

“Respect the water, stay safe.”

Local News

