12 Dec 2021

Curtain comes down on juvenile season as St Peter AC athletes impress at Nationals

Dearbhla Allen and Niamh Brady in action at the National Cross Country Championships in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

Email:

patrick.flaherty@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The curtain came down on the juvenile Cross Country season when the National Championship for uneven ages were held in Gowran in Co Kilkenny. The weather and course conditions could not have being any better and the quality of Athletes on view were second to none.

St Peters AC had just two athletes due to a few forced withdrawals but both competitors enjoyed strong runs. The star of the day for St Peters and undoubtedly the clubs Cross Country athlete of the year was Dearbhla Allen.

Having enjoyed great success this season to date, Dearbhla once again delivered the goods on the biggest stage of all. She didn’t have the best of starts and struggled to get out from the manic start but worked her way through the field and was right up With the leading group after 500M.

The pace of the race was electric and although the course was challenging Dearbhla was determined to make the top twelve individual places. She crossed the line in eighth place and earned her first national individual Championship medal,

Dearbhla also led Leinster team home to bronze and was accompanied on the provincial team by fellow Louth athletes Eimear Cooney and Sholah Laurence, both from Ace AC.

Niamh Brady once again took her place on the start line of the National Cross Country Championship with another strong run. She got off to a good start and looked really strong throughout the very competitive race. There was very little between the first 20 finishers with Niamh finishing in a very respectable 17th place.

The young runner was the seventh finisher from Leinster and narrowly missed out on a regional team medal. Both girls can be very proud of their achievements, with bigger things to come in the future from both of them.

